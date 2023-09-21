UK prosecutors file charges against five Bulgarians suspected of spying for Russia

LONDON, September 21. /TASS/. Five Bulgarian nationals detained in the UK in February have been charged with spying for Russia, the press service of the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement.

"Orlin Roussev, 45, Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, Katrin Ivanova, 31, Ivan Stoyanov, 31, and Vanya Gaberova, 29, will be charged with conspiring to collect information intended to be directly or indirectly useful to an enemy for a purpose prejudicial to the safety and interest of the state between 30 August 2020 and 8 February 2023," it said.

The prosecutor’s office specified that previously, Roussev, Dzhambazov and Ivanova had been charged only with possession of forged identity documents.