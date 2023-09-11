Renowned Russian Army band performs in Pyongyang for 75th anniversary of DPRK’s formation

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The A. V. Alexandrov Academic Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Army has given a concert in Pyongyang dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the formation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The ensemble, for the first time in 20 years, triumphantly played Russian army music in the DPRK. Previously, the band made 6 tour trips to North Korea: in 1962, 1986, 1991, 1998, 1999 and 2004.

"Especially for this trip the ensemble prepared a unique concert program, including famous Russian and Korean folk works," the head of the ensemble Gennady Sachenyuk said. "I would like to thank the Korean side for the warm welcome. The opportunity to perform at an event of such prestige is an honor for our famous ensemble. I am sure that the development of intercultural ties between our countries will strengthen good neighborly relations and establish mutually beneficial cooperation."

The celebration was held in the Main Hall of the East Pyongyang Grand Theater, which is the main theater of the DPRK. Two hundred of the band’s artists performed a two-hour program, in which songs widely known to the Korean people were performed. Other military and national songs were sung, showing the love of the Russian army and the Russian people for the Motherland. Party and government officials, representatives of military departments and the arts, as well as Russian diplomats were all in attendance.

On October 12, the legendary Russian military ensemble will celebrate its 95th anniversary. It has performed in 78 countries - in Eastern and Western Europe, Asia, North and South America, and Africa.