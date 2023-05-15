Freedom of Russia Legion designated as terrorist organization — Russian financial watchdog

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian financial watchdog (Rosfinmonitoring) has added the Ukrainian armed group Freedom of Russia Legion to its list of terrorists and extremists, the agency's website said on Monday.

In March, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Ukrainian Freedom of Russia Legion a terrorist organization. According to the materials of the case, the Ukrainian paramilitary formation Freedom of Russia Legion was created in March 2022 on orders from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to recruit anti-Russian volunteers to participate in hostilities on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Another Ukrainian was also added to the list of terrorists and extremists: Alexander Permyakov, suspected of involvement in the assassination attempt on Zakhar Prilepin.

On May 6, an Audi Q7 carrying Prilepin was blown up in the village of Pionersky in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region, leaving the writer wounded and killing his security guard and driver Alexander Shubin, who had served with Prilepin before and after the start of the special military operation. A criminal case was launched under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (Act of Terrorism). A man named Alexander Permyakov, detained on suspicion of being involved in the assassination attempt, testified to having acted on instructions from Ukrainian intelligence agencies.