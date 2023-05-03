South Africa mulling domestication of Rome Statute to afford immunity to visiting leaders

PRETORIA, May 3. /TASS/. South Africa is considering domesticating the Rome Statute so that visiting foreign heads of state could enjoy customary diplomatic immunity, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola told SABC radio on Wednesday.

In signing the Rome Statute, South Africa committed itself to implementing decisions made under it, including for the arrest of people under warrants from the International Criminal Court (ICC), Lamola explained. However, Pretoria is currently exploring the option of domesticating the Rome Statute, under which the ICC was established, he added.

Relevant work is currently underway within the government, he said, promising to make a public announcement immediately after the final decision is made. According to Lamola, the issue will have to be resolved before the country hosts the BRICS summit in August.

On April 28, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa established an interagency committee to examine the country’s relations with the ICC. South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile was appointed to chair the committee.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, alleging that they were responsible for the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children. When commenting on the decision, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Russia did not recognize the ICC. In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the decisions of the ICC had no bearing for Russia whatsoever, while any potential arrest warrants would be legally void.