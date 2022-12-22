Most Russians name special military operation as main event of 2022 — VTsIOM

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Most Russians (62%) have named the special military operation as the main event of 2022, according to a poll by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) that was released on Thursday.

Servicemen in hot spots have become the heroes of the year, the pollster said when releasing the poll at a news conference.

Most Russians, 62%, have named the special military operation as the main event of 2022. The victory over the coronavirus came second (9%), sharing the spot with the partial military mobilization (9%). Another 6% of those polled chose the accession of new regions to Russia.

In 2021 the main event picked by Russians was the vaccination against coronavirus (21%), while in 2020 it was the emergence of COVID-19 (61%).

Every other Russian - 54% - named servicemen in hot spots as the heroes of 2022. In 2020 that response was given by only 20%. Doctors came in second, with 38%, employees of the Emergency Situation Ministry took the third place (32%). Russians have started to name volunteers and social workers more often, when asked this question: 20% in 2022 compared with 15% in 2020.

The poll also asked people to describe a hero of the year by naming some of his qualities. The most popular response was "the participants of the special military operation, military servicemen, volunteer fighters " with 10%, heroism was named by 9% respondents, while another 7% chose patriotism and loyalty to the Motherland.

The all-Russian telephone survey was conducted on December 3. It covered 1,600 Russians aged upward of 18 years. The data are weighted by socio-demographic parameters. The margin of error with a probability of 95% does not exceed 2.5%.