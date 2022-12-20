Lavrov calls for greater support for Russians living abroad

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that more support is needed for Russians living abroad in the current conditions.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement issued on Tuesday following a meeting of a government commission on Russians living abroad, Lavrov said it is necessary to make comprehensive efforts to support Russians living abroad, defend their rights, legitimate interests, and cultural identity in conditions of unprecedented Russophobia and discrimination of Russian diaspora members in some foreign countries.

In addition, the meeting discussed the results and objectives of the work with the Russian diaspora in light of the Economic Cooperation: Russian Diaspora and Russian Regions conference and other conferences in certain regions and countries that took place in 2022.

The ministry said the discussions resulted in decisions for the government commission to take additional steps to assist diaspora organizations in addressing the issues they are facing.