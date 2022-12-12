Moscow to see International Charity Cadet Ball on December 13

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The International Charity Cadet Ball will be staged in Moscow on Tuesday, with 1,600 participants aged from 14 to 18 from 403 Russian educational establishments, organizers say.

"We are very glad that children from new Russian regions - these are the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics - will participate this year in our beautiful annual festival," head of the International Charity Cadet Ball project Yulia Kirpichnikova said.

