Exhibits worth over one million US dollars purchased by State Hermitage Museum in 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, December 8. /TASS/. Russia’s State Hermitage Museum in 2022 has bought works of art to a sum of 63 million rubles (1.016 million US dollars), Mikhail Piotrovsky, the museum’s director, said on Wednesday.

"We have bought pieces of art to a sum of 63 million rubles, of which eight million (129,032 US dollars) cane from the state budget and 55 million (887,097 US dollars) were private donations," he said, adding that among the purchased works of art are Italian and German paintings, an original of Peter the Great’s decree and Alexander III’s portrait.

"We bought a huge portrait of Alexander III. We will see where to exhibit it. It is lacking everywhere, it is the most ‘cursed’ emperor," Piotrovsky said.

The State Hermitage’s collection includes more than three million works of art: paintings, graphics, sculpture, pieces of ornamental arts, archaeological finds and coins. The museum dates back to 1764 when Empress Catherine the Great bought first works of art.