Road traffic along Crimean Bridge’s damaged section restored

KRASNODAR, December 5. /TASS/. Right-side traffic along the Crimean Bridge has been restored after repairs following an October incident, a road operator reported on Monday.

"At 10:50 am on December 5, traffic was switched back to the right side of the Crimean Bridge," the Taman road management company said in a statement.

A truck blew up on October 8 on the Crimean Bridge, subsequently damaging two spans of the bridge’s roadway segment, while the tanks of a neighboring freight train caught fire. Work to complete the road restoration was to run through December.