Trials of Sputnik V tailored against delta and omicron to begin soon – developer

NOVOSIBIRSK, September 28. /TASS/. The Sputnik V vaccine tailored against the delta and omicron variants of the novel coronavirus will enter clinical trials soon, the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology’s Deputy Director Denis Logunov told the Openbio forum on Wednesday.

"The delta-omicron [vaccine] has now been handed over to production, with clinical trials to begin in the near future," he said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) earlier announced that the Gamaleya Center had developed another version of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, tailored to combat the Delta and Omicron strains. According to the RDIF, it reliably reduces the viral load in the lungs of animals infected with the Omicron BA.5 coronavirus subvariant.

As many as 71 countries with a total population of over four billion people have authorized the use of Sputnik V, while Sputnik Light has been approved in 30 countries. The safety and efficiency of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light was confirmed in more than 50 clinical trials and the use of Sputnik V in national vaccination campaigns in various parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. Data related to the trials of the Sputnik V vaccine was published in the world’s leading peer-reviewed medical journals such as The Lancet, Nature, Vaccines and Cell Reports Medicine.