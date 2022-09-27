Nine people injured in school shooting still in intensive care at hospital in Izhevsk

IZHEVSK, September 27. /TASS/. Nine people, including seven children, are in intensive care at the First Republican Clinical Hospital in Izhevsk after the school shooting, head doctor Alexander Shaklein told reporters on Tuesday.

"As of this morning, there are 18 patients in the clinic: 16 children and two adults. Nine patients are in intensive care, of which seven are children, two patients are adults, their condition is considered serious," the head doctor said.

According to Sheklein, Udmurt Region doctors worked all night together with colleagues from medical centers in Moscow and decided on a plan of action. "This morning we held a meeting, and it was decided that 15 people will be evacuated from the Udmurt Region to the federal medical center - in the city of Moscow - one child from the Republican Children's Clinical Hospital, 14 people from the First Republican Clinical Hospital. Out of the 14 people, two are adults and 12 are children," the head doctor of the Republican Clinical Hospital said. He also noted that the remaining patients are in the First Republican Clinical Hospital, their condition has been determined to be of a medium degree of severity.

As the Udmurt Region Health Ministry explained, a total of 23 victims were in Izhevsk’s hospitals. The hospitalized children ranged in age from 7 to 16.

On Monday morning, an unknown man opened fire at School No. 88 in Izhevsk before committing suicide. As a result, 17 people were killed, over 20 were wounded. The Udmurt Region declared a period of mourning until September 29.