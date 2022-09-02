‘The Challenge’ movie shot in space to be released on April 12 — TV channel head

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Klim Shipenko’s movie drama ‘The Challenge’ partially shot in outer space will be released on April 12, 2023, Director General of Channel One Konstantin Ernst said on the sidelines of the 4th federal educational marathon of Znanie Society on Friday.

"The Challenge movie is coming out on April 12, 2023," he said.

According to Ernst, the shooting is drawing to a close, as there are a few scenes left that are to be filmed at Baikonur.

The Challenge is the first feature movie filmed in outer space aboard the International Space Station. The space drama is a joint project by the Russian space agency Roscosmos, TV Channel One and the movie studio Yellow, Black and White.

According to the plot, a woman doctor has to prepare for a space flight within a month owing to some specific circumstances and travel to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut’s life. On October 5, 2021, Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko lifted off aboard a Soyuz MS-19 manned spacecraft to the International Space Station to shoot the film. Cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov who worked aboard the orbital outpost at that time also took part in the film’s shooting.

Novitsky, Peresild and Shipenko returned to Earth aboard the Yuri Gagarin descent capsule of a Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft on October 17, 2021. Shkaplerov and Dubrov returned to Earth from the space station on March 30.