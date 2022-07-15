Kherson Region to become full-fledged Russian constituent entity soon — official

KHERSON, July 15. /TASS/. The Kherson Region will become part of Russia in the near future regardless of what Ukrainian officials say, a deputy head of the region’s military-civilian administration said on Friday.

"In the near future, [the Kherson Region] <...> will become a full-fledged constituent entity of the Russian Federation," Kirill Stremousov said in a video address published on a Telegram channel.

He added that locals had grown weary of claims by Ukrainian politicians and civic activists that the region would allegedly come under the control of Kiev soon.

The Kherson Region has been controlled by Russia since mid-March. In late April, it formed a military-civilian administration whose representatives repeatedly stressed that the region aspired to join Russia.