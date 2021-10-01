Requests of European consumers for gas supplies are met in full, Gazprom says

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Gazprom is supplying gas to European consumers in full compliance with requests and contractual commitments, the company told reporters, commenting on the decline in suppliers over the Yamal-Europe gas line.

"Gazprom is supplying gas in accordance with requests of consumers according to current contractual commitments. The company books transport capacities for individual destinations on the basis of such requests and opportunities for optimization of the capacity portfolio," Gazprom noted.

Gas prices in Europe reached almost $1,200 per 1,000 cubic meters at the opening of the trading session on October 1, according to ICE data.