Moscow ready to develop cooperation with UNEP, says diplomat

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia is set on developing cooperation with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the Russian ambassador to Kenya and permanent representative to international organizations in Nairobi, Dmitry Maksimychev, said on Thursday at a TASS press conference on the presentation of the sixth UNEP report.

"The Russian Federation would like to reaffirm its strong commitment to developing cooperation with UNEP on a variety of aspects," he said, noting that UNEP is a key element in finding solutions in the environmental field.

The diplomat also noted that while there are attempts to use environmental issues to promote narrow political and commercial interests, the practical implementation of the concept of global sustainable development is under threat.

According to Maksimychev, Russia is one of the leaders in promoting sustainable development and environmental protection. "We, the Russian mission to UNEP, are working hard to maximize the promotion of our experience. We also aim at facilitating the exchange of experience between Russia and other countries that are part of the international scientific environmental community, we want to move towards our common goal of sustainable development," the permanent representative added.