Russia ready to consider new vaccine requests from Bosnia and Herzegovina, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to consider new requests from Bosnia and Herzegovina for the supply of Russia’s Sputnik V and Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Oslobodjenje newspaper, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"We have established cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In the past year, we delivered 200,000 sets of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to Bosnia and Herzegovina. We are ready to consider new requests from our partners in Bosnia and Herzegovina, including those concerning the Sputnik Light vaccine," the top diplomat emphasized.

December 26 will mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Lavrov was convinced that the relationship between Moscow and Sarajevo would progress in the same intense and effective way in the next 25 years. He also stressed that Russia appreciated mutual understanding with Bosnia and Herzegovina, its entities, peoples and communities.