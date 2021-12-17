Russian authorities conduct major drug bust in Vladimir Region

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers apprehended two drug runners in the Vladimir Region and confiscated more than 700 kg of drugs and three tonnes of precursors, Internal Affairs Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Friday.

"In the Vladimir Region, police officers foiled the activities of a group that was engaged in the production and sale of synthetic drugs. More than 700 kilograms of drugs and almost three tonnes of precursors have been seized from illicit trafficking," the press center cites the minister as saying.

The Interior Ministry noted that the officers uncovered an underground laboratory where the perpetrators produced synthetic drugs in a private house in the Alexandrovsky district of the Vladimir Region. "According to preliminary estimates, over 100 kg of illegal substances could be manufactured there per month. The reactor, laboratory equipment, 2.7 tonnes of precursors, 63 kilograms of mephedrone and over 700 kilograms of narcotic drugs have been confiscated. The two drug dealers who came to the region from Kabardino-Balkaria were apprehended at the scene," the ministry specified.