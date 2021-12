MINSK, December 1. /TASS/. Another migrant repatriation flight from Belarus to Iraq will depart on Thursday, with over 400 people planned to be evacuated from Minsk, the city airport press service said Wednesday.

"The Iraqi authorities organized an evacuation flight for the migrants for tomorrow: over 400 people will be able to go home from Minsk," the airport said.

According to the airport’s online schedule, the flight is expected to depart for Erbil at 13:45 [local time, same as Moscow].