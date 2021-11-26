Hungary to initiate talks on Sputnik Light vaccine use — Foreign Minister

OBNINSK, November 26. /TASS/. Hungary will start talks on application of the Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine with Russian partners on November 29, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters on Friday after the meeting of the Russian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

"Talks between healthcare authorities of Hungary and relevant Russian partners on application of the Sputnik Light vaccine in Hungary will start on Monday," the Minister said.

Hungary became the first EU member-state that approved the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V on January 21, 2021.