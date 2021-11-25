Israel bans entry to South Africa, six other countries over new coronavirus strain

TEL AVIV, November 26. /TASS/. Israel included South Africa and six other African countries due to the new coronavirus strain, discovered in the Region, Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said Thursday.

Following a meeting, held by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, seven African countries - South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini - were included in the list of "red" countries, or countries that Israelis are not allowed travelling to. Foreigners from these countries will not be able to enter Israel as well, the Office said.