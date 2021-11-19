Putin, Security Council discuss countering COVID-19 as part of global agenda

MOSCOW, November 19. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the issues regarding the country’s activities as part of the UN and other international structures, including combating the pandemic, during an operational meeting with the Security Council’s permanent members via video linkup.

The head of state pointed out that Russia was actively engaged in working on various global platforms and international organizations primarily in the UN and regional structures.

"The work on countering the pandemic requires the joint efforts of the global community, especially nowadays, we discussed it many times. Therefore, it is important how this work is being carried out in different directions, including the one I have mentioned," Putin noted.

The meeting was attended by Speaker of the Federation Council (upper house) Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the State Duma (lower house) Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Kremlin Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev, Internal Affairs Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov.