Restrictions linked with use of QR codes do not contradict constitution — Russian senator

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The government’s initiative to impose QR codes may be enforced by a federal law and such restrictions of people’s rights do not run counter to the Russian constitution, Andrei Klishas, chairman of the constitutional legislation committee of Russia’s Federal Council, or upper parliament house, told TASS on Friday.

"The government-initiated restrictions may be enforced by a federal law. People’s rights can be restricted under part 3 of article 55 of the constitution," he said.

According to this article, "the rights and freedoms of man and citizen may be limited by the federal law only to such an extent to which it is necessary for the protection of the fundamental principles of the constitutional system, morality, health, the rights and lawful interests of other people, for ensuring defense of the country and security of the State."

Earlier, the government submitted to the State Duma, or low parliament house, bills on the use of QR codes on transport and in public places. The measure is supposed to be in force until June 1, 2022 and will not apply to pharmacies, food stores and trading outlets selling articles of daily necessity. The final decision on the use of QR codes and the list of places where they will be needed will be up to regional authorities.