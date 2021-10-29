Ukraine reports 26,870 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

KIEV, October 29. /TASS/. Ukraine registered 26,870 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a record since the onset of the pandemic, the Ukrainian Health Ministry reported on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 26,870 new coronavirus cases have been registered, while 648 patients have died," the message reads.

Prior to that, the record number of new coronavirus cases was registered on October 28, with 26,071 cases reported. Over the past 24 hours, 5,463 people were hospitalized, and 9,784 patients were discharged. In total, 2,878,674 coronavirus cases have been registered throughout Ukraine since the start of the pandemic, along with 2,421,495 recoveries, and 66,852 deaths.

The health ministry added that 17 million jabs have been administered in the vaccination campaign, including 289,241 vaccinations over the past 24 hours. The ministry stressed that 94% of those who were hospitalized with COVID-19 infection last week had not been vaccinated.

On October 30, in Ukraine, 7 more regions will be put on the red alert zone. Thus, the total number of areas where lockdown is introduced will increase to 15.