Moscow acknowledged as Europe’s leading city destination by World Travel Awards

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Moscow has been given two awards in the travel industry at the European stage of the World Travel Awards contest, according to the information published on the contest’s website on Friday.

Russia’s biggest city won the ‘Europe’s Leading City Destination’ nomination, leaving Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Geneva, Lisbon, London, Lyon, Rome, St. Petersburg, Venice and Vienna behind. The Moscow City Tourism Committee was awarded the ‘Europe’s Leading City Tourist Board’ title.

St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-biggest city, was acknowledged as ‘Europe's Leading Heritage Destination’, as well as outpaced Amsterdam, Athens, Berlin, Venice and other cities in the ‘Europe's Leading City Break Destination’ nomination, whereas St. Petersburg’s tourism development committee was awarded the ‘Europe's Leading Marketing Campaign’ title.

Russia’s Aeroflot Airlines won the ‘Europe's Leading Airline Brand’ nomination. Apart from the Russian carrier, Air France, British Airways, Iberia, Icelandair, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Lufthansa, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, TAP Air Portugal and Turkish Airlines were nominated.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. It is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence and it referred to as the Oscar of the travel industry.