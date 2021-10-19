Russian businessman disputes EU sanctions against him

BRUSSELS, October 19. /TASS/. Russian businessman Mikhail Gutseriev filed an action to the European Court of Justice against the Council of the European Union for cancellation of sanctions imposed on him in the context of restrictive measures for Belarus, the EU Official Journal says.

The applicant claims that the Court should annul the Council Implementing Decision "concerning restrictive measures in view of the situation in Belarus," the statement says.

On June 21, the EU Council introduced the fourth package of restrictive measures against Belarus covering 78 individuals, including Gutseriev.