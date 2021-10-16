Coronavirus spread coefficient in Russia up to 1.08, say TASS calculations

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The coronavirus spread indicator in Russia continued growth on Saturday, reaching 1.08 as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases registered in the country for the third time in a row hit a fresh all-time high of 33,208 in the past 24 hours, according to TASS’ calculations based on the data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

In nine out of ten regions with the largest number of cases the coefficient is still above 1, excluding St. Petersburg where it equals 0.99, despite the highest number of infected since January 22.

The coefficient stands at 1.01 in the Irkutsk Region, at 1.02 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 1.04 - in the Voronezh Region, 1.05 - in the Rostov Region, 1.06 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 1.08 - in the Moscow Region, 1.12 - in Samara Region, 1.13 - in the Krasnoyarsk Region, and at 1.2 - in Mosco.

The coronavirus spread coefficient shows how many people on average are infected from one person before isolation. Along with other criteria, it was used to determine whether the regions were ready to gradually lift the restrictive measures introduced last spring to fight the pandemic. Currently the indicator is used, for instance, to make decisions on whether a region is ready for holding mass events.