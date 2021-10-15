World War II veterans from four countries to meet in Moscow, St. Petersburg in October

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Veterans from the allied countries of the anti-Hitler coalition will hold meetings in Moscow and St. Petersburg under the aegis of the Foundation for the Development of Russian-French Historical Initiatives, the Foundation’s president, Pierre Malinowski, told TASS on Friday.

On October 26, 2021, at 12:00 in the Alexander Garden, within the framework of the project, a large meeting of Soviet veterans with veterans of the allied countries: Britain, France and the US will take place.

"On this occasion, a ceremony of awarding military honors will be held with the participation of the 154th separate Preobrazhensky Regiment, as well as the military orchestra of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation," Malinowski said. The veterans will lay flowers at the memorial stele of the Hero City of Leningrad.

On October 29, 2021, on the Memorial Day of the villages of the Leningrad Region burned by the Nazi invaders, a commemoration ceremony will be held at the Piskarevsky Memorial Cemetery. The city’s authorities are expected to attend the event.

This large-scale commemorative project was organized with the support of the authorities of St. Petersburg, Rosgvardiya, Russia’s Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Culture and the all-Russia non-governmental organization Russian Union of Veterans.