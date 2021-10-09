US embassy staffers suspected of theft opt for leaving Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. US embassy staffers, suspected of stealing a backpack, have opted for leaving the Russian territory, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Saturday.

"Since the miscreants, who are US embassy staffers, have the immunity, the Russian Foreign Ministry has sent a note to the US embassy. It was suggested that either they are stripped of immunity and allowed to take part in the [judicial] process, or they leave our country immediately," she said. "As I understand, they have chosen the second option."

She went on to say that the stolen backpack has not been returned to its legitimate owner.

"Apparently, something in this backpack has caught their interest," the diplomat added.

According to Moscow police department chief spokesperson Vladimir Vasenin, a man reported to police that his backpack with personal items had been stolen from a cafe in downtown Moscow. He estimated the damage at 15,000 rubles (about $209 at the current exchange rate). Three US embassy staffers, employed at administrative and technical jobs, have been identified as suspects. All of them are US Marine Corps members aged between 21 and 26.