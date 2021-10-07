Gorbachev wishes Putin fortitude in strengthening Russia's statehood

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Soviet Union's first president, Mikhail Gorbachev, has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin upon his birthday and wished him fortitude in strengthening Russia's statehood, the press-service of the Gorbachev Fund said on Thursday.

"Please accept my congratulations upon your 69th birthday. On this day I would like to wish you good health, endurance and energy in serving Russia, strengthening its statehood and developing the economy," the message reads.

Also, Gorbachev wished Putin endurance and energy in foreign policy activity.

On Thursday, Putin turned 69.