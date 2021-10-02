Moscow reports 4,032 new coronavirus cases over past day

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 4,032 over the past day against 3,993 a day earlier to 1,641,945 total cases, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Saturday.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow increased by 67 over the day against 64 the day before to 29,111, the headquarters said.

Meanwhile, 2,116 patients recovered over the past day. In total, 1,494,342 people have recovered. Currently, 118,492 people are undergoing treatment in the capital.