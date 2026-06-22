Vance convinced that US, Iran found a way to keep Strait of Hormuz open

BURGENSTOCK /Switzerland/, June 22. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance believes that the United States and Iran have found a way to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for navigation.

"We set up the mechanism to ensure not only the Strait of Hormuz is open, but will stay open," he told reporters before his departure from Switzerland, where he met with the Iranian delegation in the resort town of Burgenstock.

Vance added that approximately 15 million barrels of oil have already been transported via the waterway. In his opinion, oil prices are declining and will keep coming down because of that.

"Number two, we actually set up the right mechanism to ensure the regional ceasefire to manage the inevitable conflicts that will come up," he continued. "We're working with our allies, from the Israelis to the Gulf Arabs to make sure that sticks, and we feel very, very good about where that is."

In his opinion, Washington’s contacts with Iran are laying "a foundation for what could be a truly transformed Middle East.".