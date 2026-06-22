Ukraine strikes crowded bus in Gorlovka, 14 wounded — mayor

DONETSK, June 22. /TASS/. At least 14 people were wounded when the Ukrainian armed forces attacked a passenger bus in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) city of Gorlovka, Mayor Ivan Prikhodko wrote on the Max messenger.

"The number of Gorlovka residents wounded as a result of the Ukrainian act of aggression has risen to 14," the official said.

The bus was crowded as it was rush hour, the director of the company that owns the bus, Vladimir Mironov, has told TASS.

"It was crowded, because it was in the middle of rush hour. The wounded were in the rear part of the bus," he said, adding that the attack occurred at around 4.30 p.m. Moscow time (1:30 p.m. GMT).

"The driver was not harmed, because it was the rear that took the damage," he said. "The door's glass panels were smashed, and the roof is completely covered in shrapnel holes. Apparently, it was a drone or something like that.".