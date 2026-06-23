Trump's threats put talks in Switzerland at risk, says Iran's UN ambassador

GENEVA, June 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's latest threats against Iran have significantly undermined the ongoing negotiations at Switzerland’s Buergenstock. However, Tehran remains committed to dialogue, provided Washington displays genuine willingness to pursue a diplomatic solution, Ali Bahraini, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, has said.

"The statements made by the US president have created substantial obstacles during the Buergenstock discussions and have seriously jeopardized the progress," Bahraini remarked during a briefing in Geneva, reflecting on the state of the talks. He emphasized that "as long as the United States shows a sincere readiness to engage with Iran and address the issues at hand, Iran is prepared to continue negotiations and maintain open channels of dialogue."

Bahraini further underscored a clear stance: "It should now be evident to all parties that military measures against Iran are futile. Such actions must be permanently removed from the list of possible options."