Argentina beats Austria, reaches FIFA World Cup knockout stage as Messi shines again

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. Argentina has made it to the knockout stage after defeating Austria 2-0 in round 2 of the FIFA World Cup group stage in Arlington (Texas, US).

Both goals were scored by Lionel Messi (38 and 90+5). The Argentinian striker also failed to convert a penalty kick in the ninth minute, which could have potentially given him a hat trick for the second game in a row.

Argentina tops Group J with six points. It is followed by Austria (three points), Jordan, and Algeria, both having zero points. The latter two will play their round 2 match later in the day.

Argentina will play its final group stage match against Jordan while Austria will face Algeria. Both games will be played on June 28.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.