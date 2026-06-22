Macron pledges to pursue joint political course with UK after Starmer resigns

PARIS, June 22. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron thanked UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who announced his resignation earlier in the day, and pledged to pursue the policy they had outlined jointly.

"Joint work accomplished in the area of defense, nuclear energy, space and innovations, in particular during our French-British summit in July, testifies to this commitment. We will continue down this path for the benefit of our nations and Europe," he wrote on the X social network.

Macron also thanked Starmer for supporting the initiative to create the so-called 'coalition of the willing', that provides military assistance to the Kiev government, and for "his contribution to restoring the relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union."

Keir Starmer has said that he is stepping down as leader of Britain’s ruling Labour Party and will also resign as prime minister in early September, after his successor is elected. He has also informed British King Charles III of his resignation as Labour Party leader. The election for a new leader of Britain’s ruling Labour Party is set to begin on July 9, with Starmer not seeking re-election. Candidacies must be submitted before the parliamentary recess in July.