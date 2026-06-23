KALININGRAD, June 23. /TASS/. Western nations have recently been complicating direct communication between their citizens and Russians, actively obstructing public diplomacy at the political level, Timofey Bordachev, Program Director of the Valdai Club, told the media during the Valdai expert dialogue.

"Based on the experience of the past decade in Russia-West relations, it’s clear that official Western diplomacy and state policies have hindered any genuine public diplomacy. These restrictions are the result of government decisions. Meaningful direct dialogue between ordinary people remains highly challenging," Bordachev explained in response to a TASS question about the potential role of public diplomacy in shaping a new global order.

He emphasized the importance of new communication formats as a means to bypass political obstacles. "These platforms are relatively difficult for politicians to control," he noted. "Online, individuals can engage directly with Russians about current events. These emerging channels can influence political decisions, whether directly or indirectly."

Fyodor Lukyanov, Research Director of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai Club, offered a different perspective on the role of public diplomacy today.

"Public diplomacy, in essence, pertains to the ability of a country's population to resist and counteract propaganda and manipulation from above - based not solely on logic but on instinct and feelings. This grassroots resistance is often the most effective form of public diplomacy," Lukyanov remarked.

The expert dialogue, organized by the Valdai International Discussion Club in partnership with I. Kant Baltic Federal University, is titled "From Global Fighting with No Rules to a Dialogue of Civilizations" and is taking place in Kaliningrad on June 23-24.