Official says efficacy of FMBA’s COVID vaccine proven in pre-clinical trials

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The COVID vaccine, developed by the Federal Medical-Biological Agency of Russia (FMBA) has proven its effectiveness and safety in pre-clinical trials, Agency head Veronika Skvortsova told journalists Wednesday.

"The vaccine has been under development for over a year now; currently, it is undergoing the first and the second stages of the pre-clinical research united. Its effectiveness and safety have been proven during the pre-clinical trials, but we are well aware that no modeling in animals or cell cultures can be fully [reliable] for use in humans. So we are carrying out clinical trials very scrupulously," she said.

She noted that the vaccine will be effective against all SARS-CoV-2 strains.

"Its efficiency does not depend on the mutations and transformations that take place in the spike protein on the virus’ surface, so, if the vaccine proves its efficiency, it will be universal for all SARS-CoV-2 viruses," the official said.

"This vaccine will mainly develop a cellular immunity, but also a humoral one. This has already been proven in pre-clinical and clinical trials," Skvortsova concluded.