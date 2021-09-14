Moscow Court fines Facebook, Twitter, Telegram

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Moscow Magistrates' Court fined Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram on Tuesday. Thus, Facebook was fined 21 mln rubles (around $288,000), Twitter - 5 mln rubles (around $69,600), and Telegram - 9 mln rubles (around $123,500) for refusing to remove content banned in Russia, the court told TASS.

The court reviewed administrative protocols against the companies under Article 13.41 of the Code of the Russian Federation on Administrative Offenses - failure to delete information prohibited in Russia.

Since the beginning of the year, the companies have been repeatedly brought to administrative responsibility for violating the Russian law for refusing to remove banned content, as well as for refusing to localize the data of Russian users on the territory of the Russian Federation.