Russia sees record high of 563,803 active COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The number of what is known as active coronavirus cases, that is, patients who are being treated right now, has reached a record high for the entire pandemic in Russia. Currently, 563,803 patients are being treated, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Tuesday.

The previous record high of 563,754 was registered on January 8, 2021.

The number of active cases is defined as the difference between the total number of infections and the sum of fatalities among those infected and of recoveries. According to the crisis center’s latest data, 7,176,085 people have been infected in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic or almost 5% of its entire population with 6,418,033 recoveries and 194,249 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Russian Health Ministry previously reported that many more people were infected throughout the country. For instance, in early August, nearly 900,000 Russians with the actual or suspected coronavirus infection (the crisis center takes into account only the diagnosis confirmed by an appropriate test) received medical assistance.