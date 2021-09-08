First Deputy Minister Chupriyan to temporarily head EMERCOM of Russia — source

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Ministry of Emergency Services (EMERCOM) of Russia will be temporarily led by First Deputy Minister Colonel General Alexander Chupriyan, who is currently present at exercises in Norilsk, an informed source told TASS.

"According to the existing procedural document, in the absence of a Minister, a First Deputy Minister becomes an Acting Minister — that being Alexander Chupriyan," the source said, adding that Chupriyan earlier departed to a business trip with late Minister Zinichev. Therefore, the Ministry is currently being managed by Deputy Minister Ilya Denisov.

On Wednesday, the Ministry informed that Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died on duty at the exercise in Norilsk. He was 55 years old.

Zinichev worked in national security agencies since 1987. In late July 2016, he was appointed as an interim governor of the Kaliningrad Region; between October 2016 and May 2018, he served as the Deputy Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia.

Zinichev led the Ministry of Emergency Situations since May 18, 2018.