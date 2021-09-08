Pandemic crisis not fully over — Accounts Chamber head

MOSCOW, September 8. / TASS /. The crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus has not fully ended, although many countries will reach pre-crisis GDP levels this year, said the head of Russian Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin at the Moscow Financial Forum on Wednesday.

"This pandemic crisis has not actually been over yet. Although this year many countries will reach the pre-crisis level in terms of GDP, and our country, as Mishustin said, has come out of it," said Kudrin.

According to him, the crisis caused by the pandemic isn't standard in its nature. "It does not work the same way the mechanisms of other ordinary economic or financial crisis work. We must be prepared for greater uncertainty and greater flexibility in order to solve the issues of a non-standard crisis," he said.