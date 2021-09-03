Four organizations voluntarily put on foreign agent mass media register — justice ministry

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s ministry of justice said on Friday it has put four mass media outlets on the register of foreign agents at their application.

"On September 3, the Russian ministry of justice put on the register of foreign agent mass media the following legal entities: OOO Altair 2021, OOO Vega 2021, OOO Glavny Redaktor 2021, and OOO Romashki Monolit," the ministry told TASS, adding that these organizations were established by Russian individuals who were on the list of foreign agents.

According to the ministry, these individuals fulfilled the requirements of the law in good faith.

Under Russian laws, individuals put on the list of foreign agents must notify the ministry of justice of the establishment of legal entities. Such legal entities are to be put on the register of foreign agents and are obliged to indicate their foreign agent status in the materials they publish or distribute. Apart from that, they are obliged once every six months to report on their activities in the internet.