Putin considers increasing tourist cashback for Russia’s Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested thinking about increasing the tourist cashback for traveling to the regions of the Far East.

"Tourist cashback — I would also think about increasing it," he said. "For the Far East, we are looking for additional resources to support business, and the tourism business is a promising area, without a doubt," he said on Friday at a meeting with moderators and speakers of key sessions of the Eastern Economic Forum, commenting on the relevant proposal.

Putin noted that the implementation of such a proposal would require additional resources, so the reaction of Finance Minister Anton Siluanov is "already understandable."

