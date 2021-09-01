TASS is a legend of journalism, continues to move with the times — Russian official

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. TASS Russian News Agency has undeniably become a legend of Russian journalism and continues to keep up with the times, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development Bella Cherkesova said at a state and agency award ceremony held in the TASS headquarters in Moscow to mark the 117th anniversary of TASS on Wednesday.

"TASS for us is an agency that we appreciate and love for its high-quality, objective and intelligent journalism. By covering the foreign and Russian agendas, you form a comprehensive outlook on world events every day. TASS is undeniably a legend of Russian journalism that constantly moves with the times," she said.

Cherkesova stressed that TASS relies on the foundation of years-old traditions but always introduces new technologies. "I wish you to continue developing and new creative victories from the bottom of my heart," the deputy minister added.