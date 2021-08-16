Business ombudsman proposes to allow use of foreign vaccines certified by WHO in Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights Boris Titov proposed to permit access to foreign vaccines against the novel coronavirus infection that have been certified by the World Health Organization (WHO) during a working visit to St. Petersburg on Monday.

"We are still demanding the certification of foreign vaccines. People should have a choice: they should have the opportunity to select any vaccine certified by the WHO," he told journalists.

According to the business ombudsman, this is the official international organization "everyone trusts." "So even if Sputnik V has not been certified by the WHO, we should have the opportunity to be inoculated with the certified vaccines," he added.

At the same time, the official noted that in Russia "the majority of people have already been immunized at numerous enterprises.".