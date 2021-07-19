Tuberculosis-and AIDS-related mortality in Russia fell in 5 months of 2021 — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Deaths caused by malignant neoplasms, tuberculosis, AIDS-related diseases and infant mortality decreased in the first 5 months of 2021 compared to the same period one year ago, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova announced Monday.

"Unfortunately, the increase in COVID-related mortality altered the positive dynamics of [population growth and increase in life expectancy to 78 years — TASS]. But, at the same time, in 5 months of 2021, compared to the same period one year ago, mortality from malignant neoplasms fell by 2.3%, from tuberculosis — by 10.4%, by AIDS-related diseases — by 14.1%, while infant mortality continued to decrease by 2.3%," she said during a meeting of the council on strategic development and national projects.

Golikova noted that the birth rate decrease slowed down in 2021, becoming the least in the last 5 years.

"In 2021, we’ve registered data on birth rate increase compared to same periods of last year twice - in March and in June," the Deputy Prime Minister said.