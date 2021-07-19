There is no third wave of pandemic in Russia, only growing incidence - expert

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. There is just a single epidemiological process of the spread of coronavirus, with no waves inside it. There are only bursts of incidence rate, one of them is noted in Russia at the present time, according to Doctor of Medical Sciences, immunologist Vladislav Zhemchugov.

Earlier, Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus said that the world is at the initial stage of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I do not believe that any waves exist, these are all just bursts. There is the epidemiological process - until everyone gets sick and an immune layer is created," he told TASS.

According to Zhemchugov, the development of the pandemic process in Russia will stop when 70% of the population will be vaccinated or get sick, and until that moment new waves may appear if one classifies the incidence outbursts in this way.

"It will end when 70% of the population is familiar with the virus: they either get sick or get vaccinated," he explained.

It was reported earlier on Sunday that Russia has registered 25,018 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 5,958,133 cases. According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.42%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,554 new cases were uncovered in the Moscow Region, along with 1,941 new infections in St. Petersburg. Also, during this timeframe, 533 new cases were discovered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 505 new infections in the Krasnoyarsk Region, and 486 cases were detected in the Sverdlovsk Region. All in all, at present, 468,483 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.