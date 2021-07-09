Last goodbyes to Menshov, Haitian leader’s murder, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Haitian leader’s murder, last goodbyes to Menshov, Cannes red carpet
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Soldiers patrol in Petion Ville, the neighborhood where the late Haitian President Jovenel Moise lived in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 7© AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (front) and Industry and Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov enter a Korsar tram car on display at the PC Transport Systems stand during the Innoprom industrial trade fair at the Ekaterinburg Expo International Exhibition Centre, July 5© Dmitry Astakhov/POOL/TASS
People fill out forms before receiving an injection of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus at a mobile vaccination site at the Gostiny Dvor exhibition centre, Moscow, July 6© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Pallbearers carry out the coffin after a farewell ceremony for the late Russian actor and director Vladimir Menshov at the Union of Russian Cinematographers. People's Artist of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR), Vladimir Menshov died on July 5, at the age of 81 from COVID-19 consequences, July 8© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
A woman sits on the Matsesta beach by the Black Sea following heavy rains. Heavy rains caused floods in Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi with local rivers rising to critical levels; beach infrastructure has been damaged and several hotels have been flooded, July 6© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
Model Farhana Bodi climbs the stairs of the Festival Palace to the Lumiere Hall at the opening ceremony of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, France, July 6© REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Spanish bullfighter Antonio Ferrera performs a pass during a bullfight amid the coronavirus pandemic at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, July 4© AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands to the German Chancellery in Berlin, July 6© Maja Hitij/Getty Images
A woman rides a horse next to the Peloton during the 12th stage of the Tour de France 2021 over 159.4 km from Saint Paul Trois Chateaux to Nimes, France, July 8© EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT-TESSON
Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 celebrate after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game Five to win the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, July 7© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
New Yorkers and visitors to the city gather at the Edge observation deck in Hudson Yards in western Manhattan to watch the fireworks in honor of the country's main national holiday, US Independence Day, which is celebrated in the country on July 4© Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Edge at Hudson Yards
Firefighters battle the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, in Plumas National Forest, California, July 8© AP Photo/Noah Berger
