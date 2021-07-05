Cuban ambassador pledges Havana will do its best to uphold Russian tourists’ rights

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Cuban Ambassador to Russia Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena has assured the Russian side that Havana will take all necessary measures to uphold the rights of Russian tourists, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"A meeting with the Cuban ambassador took place at the Russian foreign ministry on July 5. His attention was drawn to the difficult situation with Russian tourists in Cuba who arrived for vacations in Varadero and are currently kept in isolation at their hotels due to positive PCR tests for the coronavirus infection that were taken by the Cuban side," the ministry said. "The sides expressed mutual readiness to settle the situation as swiftly as possible in order to ensure proper conditions for the Russian tourists’ staying and vacationing on the island, to protect their legitimate rights and interests. The Cuban ambassador assured that the Cuban side will take all necessary measures for that."

According to the Russian consulate general in Havana, about 130 passengers and crewmembers of a flight that arrived in Varadero on June 30 tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. Eighty more positive tests were registered on the following day.

Russia’s Federal Tourism Agency said it remains in contact with travel operators and insurance companies. According to the agency, 103 out of the isolated Russian tourists continued their vacations after being examined by medics and undergoing another PCR testing. Eighty-nine more people are waiting for the results of follow-up PCR tests.