Court to try Google localization fine case on July 29

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. A Moscow court will review an administrative protocol against Google for its refusal to localize the data of their users in Russia on July 29, Justice of the Peace Section 422 in the Tagansky District of Moscow told TASS.

"The trial of the administrative offense case concerning Google under Part 8, Art. 13.11 of the Code of Administrative Offences of the Russian Federation ("Breaching Russian personal data laws) has been scheduled for 10:00 am Moscow time on July 29. The fine for legal entities is capped at 6 mln rubles ($82,000)," the court said.

If the Silicon Valley-based tech giant is found guilty of the violation, this will be the first penalty for Google over its refusal to localize the databases of Russian users in the country.